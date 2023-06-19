Betty Crocker Banana Bread Muffin Mix & Chocolate 320G

Banana bread muffin mix with Belgian dark chocolate chips. Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk General Mills Cocoa Commitment 100% of the cocoa in this product supports program which invest in farming practices and livelihoods of small farmers and their communities. See: generalmills.com/cocoa for more details.

Love Muffins? Try our Betty Crocker™ Oats & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies Love by bakers since 1921.

RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil - Mixed, 4-0256-12-100-00 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339 © General Mills.

100% Whole-grain flower Belgian dark chocolate Natural Vanilla flavour Cinnamon Ceylan No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Whole Grain Spelt Flour (Wheat) (50%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (14.2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Brown Sugar, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Milk and Soy. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 10 portions

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

You will need: 250g mashed ripe bananas (approx. 2 large bananas or 1 cup) 50g (1/4 cup) vegetable oil 2 medium size eggs Baking pan: 12 cup regular muffin tin* *(but we will make 10 muffins) Prep time: 10 minutes Baking time: 24-28 minutes Preheat oven to 160°C (140°C for fan assisted ovens or refer to manufacturer's instructions)/Gas Mark 3. Grease 10 cups of a 12-cup regular muffin tin. Alternatively you may line with muffin cases. 1. Mix mashed bananas, oil and egg in a bowl and mix to combine. Add banana bread mix and mix with a spatula or spoon until combined. Do not eat unbaked batter. 2. Spoon the mixture evenly in 10 muffin cups. 3. Bake in the center of the oven for 24-28 minutes, until skewer inserted in center comes out clean. Leave to cool and then remove from tin. Banana bread loaf: To bake into a loaf, pour combined mixture into a 2lb loaf tin (21cm x 11cm base dimentions) greased or lined with baking paper, and bake for 55 minutes - 1 hour or until skewer inserted in center comes out clean.

Additives