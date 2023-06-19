We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Betty Crocker Banana Bread Muffin Mix & Chocolate 320G

Betty Crocker Banana Bread Muffin Mix & Chocolate 320G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£9.38/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each baked muffin (69g) contains:
Energy
866kJ
207kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.6g

-

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ

Banana bread muffin mix with Belgian dark chocolate chips.Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.ukGeneral Mills Cocoa Commitment100% of the cocoa in this product supports program which invest in farming practices and livelihoods of small farmers and their communities.See: generalmills.com/cocoa for more details.
Love Muffins?Try our Betty Crocker™ Oats & Dark Chocolate Chip CookiesLove by bakers since 1921.
RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil - Mixed, 4-0256-12-100-00FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339© General Mills.
100% Whole-grain flowerBelgian dark chocolateNatural Vanilla flavourCinnamon CeylanNo artificial flavours, colours or preservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Whole Grain Spelt Flour (Wheat) (50%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (14.2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Brown Sugar, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Milk and Soy. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 10 portions

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

You will need:250g mashed ripe bananas (approx. 2 large bananas or 1 cup)50g (1/4 cup) vegetable oil2 medium size eggsBaking pan:12 cup regular muffin tin**(but we will make 10 muffins)Prep time: 10 minutesBaking time: 24-28 minutesPreheat oven to 160°C (140°C for fan assisted ovens or refer to manufacturer's instructions)/Gas Mark 3. Grease 10 cups of a 12-cup regular muffin tin.Alternatively you may line with muffin cases.1. Mix mashed bananas, oil and egg in a bowl and mix to combine. Add banana bread mix and mix with a spatula or spoon until combined. Do not eat unbaked batter.2. Spoon the mixture evenly in 10 muffin cups.3. Bake in the center of the oven for 24-28 minutes, until skewer inserted in center comes out clean. Leave to cool and then remove from tin.Banana bread loaf:To bake into a loaf, pour combined mixture into a 2lb loaf tin (21cm x 11cm base dimentions) greased or lined with baking paper, and bake for 55 minutes - 1 hour or until skewer inserted in center comes out clean.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here