Zip 14 Individual Odourless Firelighters

£4.00

£0.29/each

These Individual Odourless Firelighters from Zip® combine the patented formulation of our All Purpose Firelighters with 'just light the wrapper' technology giving you an instant, cosy fire in no time. These firelighters are clean, convenient and easy to use, leaving you more time to enjoy the occasion.
Zip® invented the kerosene firelighter back in 1936 and today our latest high performance products are designed to make lighting a fire easier than ever.Zip® performs better than other brands meaning fewer Zip® Cubes = Better value
Zip® and the Heart logo are registered trademarks and used under licence.
1 Firelighter = 1 FireClean, Convenient & Easy to UseJust light the wrapperDesigned & intended for use in the UK

Net Contents

14 x Firelighters

Preparation and Usage

Indoor Fires, Outdoor Fires & Barbecues1. Place 1* Zip® firelighter on your coal, logs, charcoal, briquettes or a thin layer of cinders. For hard to light fuels, use more firelighters as required.2. Light the wrapper at one corner, using long safety matches and with limited draught. 3. When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel, taking care not to extinguish flames.4. For barbecues, allow coals to ash over evenly until glowing (20 mins) before cooking.*depending on fuel type, appliance or weather conditions

