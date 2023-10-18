We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Muscle Gel Kitchen Sink & Drain Unblocker 500ml

MR MUSCLE KTCHN GEL DRAIN UNBLOCKER 500ML
Mr Muscle® Kitchen Gel cuts through standing water in your clogged drain, dissolving even the toughest grease clogs. Use it once a week to clear blockages and slow-running drains anywhere in your home. Just pour the entire contents of the bottle down the plughole to attack the blockage directly, and after waiting 5 minutes, flush with hot water (allowing longer for tough clogs). With a formula that clears drains 3x better than bleach*, getting rid of blockages and their unpleasant odors, Mr Muscle® Kitchen Gel allows you to clean less and live more. HOW TO USE: 1.) Pour the entire contents of the bottle down the plughole. 2.) Allow to work for 5 minutes. For tough clogs, leave to work longer. 3.) Flush with hot water from the tap. To keep sinks and plugholes clean, use Mr Muscle® Kitchen Gel weekly. To deep clean your entire pipe use Mr Muscle® Drain Foamer. IMPORTANT: Open carefully. Do not squeeze bottle. Avoid splashing. When using product, keep hands, face and children away from the treated area. Do not use a plunger afterwards as the product may still be present if the plughole did not clear. Do not re-use empty container. Avoid gold-plated fittings. Do not use in sinks with waste disposal units, in toilets or on old, damaged or worn enamel or chrome. *Based on hair loss in laboratory testing
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Destroys the toughest clogs in your kitchen Dissolves clogs caused by hair, fat and grease in sinks, plugholes and pipes Works 3x better than bleach-based on hair loss in laboratory testing Cuts through standing water Safe for use on all kinds of pipe Do not use with toilets or sink with waste disposal units
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

sodium hypochlorite caustic soda amines, c12-18-alkyldimethyl, n-oxides

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

HOW TO USE: 1.) Pour the entire contents of the bottle down the plughole. 2.) Allow to work for 5 minutes. For tough clogs, leave to work longer. 3.) Flush with hot water from the tap. `To keep sinks and plugholes clean, use Mr Muscle® Kitchen Gel weekly.

