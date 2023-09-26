Cadbury Movie Sharebox 565G
Allergy Information
Net Contents
Lower age limit
- Energy
- 495kJ
-
- 118kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- <1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 pieces (24.3 g):
|Energy
|2037 kJ (485 kcal)
|495 kJ (118 kcal)
|Fat
|20 g
|5.0 g
|of which Saturates
|12 g
|2.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|70 g
|17 g
|of which Sugars
|68 g
|17 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|4.0 g
|1.0 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
|0.03 g
- Energy
- 450kJ
-
- 108kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.4g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.4g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per 21 g (approx. 4 biscuits):
|Energy
|2145 kJ (513 kcal)
|450 kJ (108 kcal)
|Fat
|26 g
|5.4 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|3.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|13 g
|of which Sugars
|35 g
|7.4 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.5 g
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.47 g
|0.10 g
- Energy
- 530kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per 6 chunks (23.8 g):
|Energy
|2232 kJ (534 kcal)
|530 kJ (127 kcal)
|Fat
|30 g
|7.2 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|13 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
- Energy
- 386kJ
-
- 93kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per 2 pieces (16.4 g):
|Energy
|2355 kJ (565 kcal)
|386 kJ (93 kcal)
|Fat
|36 g
|6.0 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|2.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|8.4 g
|of which Sugars
|50 g
|8.1 g
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
|0.03 g
- Energy
- 557kJ
-
- 133kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per 5 pieces (25 g):
|Energy
|2230 kJ (534 kcal)
|557 kJ (133 kcal)
|Fat
|30 g
|7.6 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|14 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|14 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.4 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
- Energy
- 492kJ
-
- 118kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.9g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per 2 eggs (22 g):
|Energy
|2236 kJ (535 kcal)
|492 kJ (118 kcal)
|Fat
|31 g
|6.7 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|3.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|12 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|12 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.05 g
- Energy
- 470kJ
-
- 112kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per serving:
|Energy
|1679 kJ (398 kcal)
|470 kJ (112 kcal)
|Fat
|7.5 g
|2.1 g
|of which Saturates
|5.2 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|19 g
|of which Sugars
|61 g
|17 g
|Fibre
|8.8 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|8.4 g
|2.4 g
|Salt
|0.88 g
|0.25 g
