Cadbury Movie Sharebox 565G

Cadbury Movie Sharebox 565G

£12.00

£2.12/100g

Vegetarian

Assortment of milk chocolates, milk chocolate covered crisp biscuits and instant hot chocolate stick packs.Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORGSky StoreVoucher inside every packMovie MovementsFor the perfect night inNo Sky subscription requiredUK 18+. The Sky Store Online Rental Voucher is valid from 20.8.2023 until 31.01.2024. The Sky Store £5.49 Online Rental Voucher may be redeemed at skystore.com/redeem to credit your account with £5.49.Sky Store Online Rental Vouchers may only be redeemed and spent at skystore.com, or the Sky Store app on compatible LG Smart TVs, Roku box, Now TV box, Sky Glass or Stream.The Sky Store £5.49 Online Rental Voucher cannot be used for purchases made on a Sky+HD box or a Sky Q box. However, Buy & Keep purchases made using redemed Voucher can be sent to your box.Send to Sky Box' is not available on rental titles. One code per Cadbury Movie Sharebox purchased, the code can be only used once. Proof of purchase required - must be retained to validate code.See www.promotions.uk.com/CadburyMovieSharebox for full T&Cs/ For any queries or questions please visit www.cadbury.co.uk and visit the Contact Us page or freephone 0800 818181.
Cadbury Dairy Milk FingersCrisp biscuits covered with Cadbury milk chocolate (48 %).Cadbury Dairy MilkMilk chocolate.Cadbury Instant Hot ChocolateInstant hot chocolate drink.Cadbury Dairy Milk Little RobinsSolid milk chocolate eggs.Cadbury Dairy Milk CoinsMilk chocolates.Cadbury Dairy Milk Jingly Bells Hazelnut CremeMilk chocolates with hazelnut creme filling (52 %).Cadbury Mini SnowballsSolid milk chocolate balls in crisp sugar shells dusted with icing sugar.
Cadbury Dairy Milk FingersApprox. 5 portions per packCadbury Dairy Milk4 portions per barCadbury Instant Hot ChocolatePer serving 28 g + 200 ml waterCadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins3 - 4 portions per bagCadbury Dairy Milk Coins2 - 3 portions per packCadbury Dairy Milk Jingly Bells Hazelnut Creme4-5 portions per bagCadbury Mini SnowballsApprox. 3 portions per bag
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 565G

Allergy Information

Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

565g ℮

Lower age limit

4 Years

Each 6 pieces (24.3 g) contains
Energy
495kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

-

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
17g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2037 kJ (485 kcal)
1x Snowballs Bag1x Little Robins Bag1x Jingly Bells Bag1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar1x Chocolate Coins Bag1x Fingers Box2x Instant Hot Chocolate Sachets

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Tapioca, Maize), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetables Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 pieces (24.3 g):
Energy2037 kJ (485 kcal)495 kJ (118 kcal)
Fat20 g5.0 g
of which Saturates12 g2.9 g
Carbohydrate70 g17 g
of which Sugars68 g17 g
Fibre1.5 g0.4 g
Protein4.0 g1.0 g
Salt0.14 g0.03 g

