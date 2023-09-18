COCA COLA CHILLER MUG WITH BOTTLE OPENER

A great gift for Coca-Cola lovers to enjoy this festive season

This classic Coca-Cola chiller mug will make a great gift for fans of the iconic beverage this festive season. Simply freeze the chiller mug for four hours in your freezer to keep your Coca-Cola truly chilled! Perfect for enjoying an icy-cold coke at any time.

Set includes: 1 x classic Coca-Cola chiller mug (400ml volume) & 1 x bottle opener Set includes: 1x bottle opener

Preparation and Usage