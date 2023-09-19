BOL Salted Caramel & Pecan Power Shake 450g

Salted Caramel Power Shake Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle

Good Mornings begin at breakfast, and what better way to start the day than with a hit of Salted Caramel. Salty, sweet, and silky smooth: it’s a certified crowd pleaser. But as with all of our recipes, we’ve taken the classic to new heights with a healthy hit of whole foods, blended with beautiful, buttery pecans, biscuitty oats, and sticky dates for sweetness. Our Power Shakes are the perfect breakfast, bottled. Packed with delicious wholefoods, all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, 20 grams of protein and no added sugar. Expert nutrition. Effortless eating. Banging taste. For up-to-date allergen information please always refer to the packaging before consumption.

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable. Our power shakes are the perfect breakfast, bottled. Packed with delicious wholefoods, all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, 20 grams of protein and no added sugar. Expert nutrition. Effortless eating. Banging taste. BOL. Bring On Life. Paul, founder

100% Nutritionally Complete Meal Packed with wholefoods Dairy Free 243 Kcal Per Serving 20g High Protein 26 Vitamins & Minerals No Added Sugar Dairy & Gluten Free Contains naturally occurring sugars Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 450G

High in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

20g High Protein No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Soya Protein Blend (Water, Soya Protein), Banana Puree, Dates, Pecan Nut Butter (3%), Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Cornflour, Vitamin Complex, Natural Caramel Flavouring, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Turmeric Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain traces of other Nuts Allergens in bold.

Net Contents

450g ℮

