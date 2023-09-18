We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Drinks Bar Mixology Kit

The Drinks Bar Mixology Kit

THE DRINKS BAR MIXOLOGY KIT
Bringing the drinks bar to your home with this stylish cocktail mixology kit - all the essential equipment you will need to make that perfect Cocktail. Enjoy!
This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.

Preparation and Usage

Suggested ServingsPassion Fruit & Blood Orange MartiniWhat you will need:- Juice of 1 Blood Orange- 50ml Passion Fruit Puree- 15ml Vanilla Syrup- 50ml Vodka- Passion Fruit (to Garnish)- Martini glass- Prosecco- IceMethod:1. Fill your shaker with the following ingredients: Blood Orange / Passion Fruit Puree / Vanilla Syrup / Vodka / Ice.2. Shake for 30 seconds.3. Strain the cocktail mix into the Martini glass.4. Garnish with 1/2 Passion Fruit.5. Serve with a 25ml shot of Prosecco.Suggested ServingsElderflower MojitoWhat you will need:- Juice of 1 Lime- 1 teaspoon Brown Sugar- 50ml Spiced Rum- Mint leaves - clapped in your hands to release the oils- Ice- Elderflower TonicMethod:1. Fill your shaker with the following ingredients: Lime Juice / Brown Sugar / Spiced Rum/ Mint Leaves2. Shake for 30 seconds.3. Muddle in your glass until the mint is wilted.4. Strain the cocktail mix into the glass.5. Fill your glass with ice and top up with an Elderflower Tonic.6. Garnish with a wedge of lime and sprig of mint.Jigger, Muddler & Cocktail ShakerHand Wash only.Please retain packaging for future use.

Lower age limit

18 Years

