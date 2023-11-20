HARRY POTTER OBLIVATE GAME

Avoid the curse in this Harry Potter Obliviate Card Game. Suitable for two or more players, the set of 50 game cards and instructions involves finding the most matching pairs. But be careful - if you turn over an obliviate card, the memory charm is triggered and the cards must be reshuffled. The Obliviate Card Game is perfect for Wizarding World fans to play with friends and family. Pack the cards away inside the matching tin for easy storage when on the move.