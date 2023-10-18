PALADONE FROG BOOK LIGHT

This cute little frog light will become your best friend when you need some extra bright, focused white LED light. The lights are clearly concealed within the frog's eyes.

Great for reading in bed, the Frog Book Light lets you get stuck into your book or magazine without having a large light shining and potentially disturbing a slumbering partner, sibling or room-mate. This flexible froggy can be posed in many different positions. It can be used as a bookmark, hold your book open as you read and can even be used as a stand for a mobile phone.

Looking for a gift for a teacher? Don’t know what to buy for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life? This light makes a great gift whatever the occasion. Supplied in a gift box ready for you to wrap and brighten up someone's day. Powered by button cell batteries (included).