T. Novelty Crackers - 6pk

T. Novelty Crackers - 6pk

£6.00

£1.00/each

T. Novelty Crackers - 6pk
12 inch crackers 6 designs per pack 6 crackers per retail pack plastic free contents white raffia ties build a character novelty game includes 6 crackers, 6 build your own character pieces, board game, dice, instruction sheet plus hat and motto. Build a character take it in turns to role the dice and build your own character piece by piece. Slides & ladders board game use your characters as your board game counters. Take it in turns to role the dice and move along the game board. First to the star at the top wins!Perfect place setting for your christmas table complete with fun novelty reindeer and santa crackers
H30cm x W28.3cm x D4.7cm
6 pack of novelty crackersEach cracker contains build a character pieces, a hat, snap and a motto

