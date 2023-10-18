We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Sparkle Girlz Doll 4.5 Asst

Sparkle Girlz Doll 4.5 Asst

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£3.50/each

Sparkle Girlz Doll 4.5 Asst
Princess Theme: This gorgeous Cupcake Princess Sparkle Girl is the most elegant, stylish and poised doll in the whole of the Sparkle Kingdom!Gorgeous Hair: The long coloured hair is super soft and smooth, and so perfect for brushing and styling!Meet the Cupcake Princess Sparkle Girl! The mini princess Sparkle Girlz are the most elegant, stylish and poised dolls in the whole of the Sparkle Kingdom! Each mini doll has a unique personality and style, with her matching sparkly dress, elegant shoes and even a glittery hair highlight. The extra long coloured hair is super soft and smooth and so perfect for brushing and styling, and the dolls are poseable too! There are 3 gorgeous princesses to collect - which will be your new best friend? Take your new princess friend with you everywhere to show her off to all your friends! All outfits and accessories are interchangeable with other Sparkle Girlz dolls (sold separately). Collect all 12 magical Cupcake Sparkle Girlz dolls in adorable cupcake packaging! Styles may vary.
Poseable Doll: There are 5 different points to move and pose

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here