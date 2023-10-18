Sparkle Girlz Doll 4.5 Asst

Princess Theme: This gorgeous Cupcake Princess Sparkle Girl is the most elegant, stylish and poised doll in the whole of the Sparkle Kingdom! Gorgeous Hair: The long coloured hair is super soft and smooth, and so perfect for brushing and styling! Meet the Cupcake Princess Sparkle Girl! The mini princess Sparkle Girlz are the most elegant, stylish and poised dolls in the whole of the Sparkle Kingdom! Each mini doll has a unique personality and style, with her matching sparkly dress, elegant shoes and even a glittery hair highlight. The extra long coloured hair is super soft and smooth and so perfect for brushing and styling, and the dolls are poseable too! There are 3 gorgeous princesses to collect - which will be your new best friend? Take your new princess friend with you everywhere to show her off to all your friends! All outfits and accessories are interchangeable with other Sparkle Girlz dolls (sold separately). Collect all 12 magical Cupcake Sparkle Girlz dolls in adorable cupcake packaging! Styles may vary.

Poseable Doll: There are 5 different points to move and pose

Lower age limit

3 Years