Beldray Grey Antibacterial Shower Certain

This Beldray Anti Bac Shower Curtain is an essential item for any stylish and hygienic bathroom. With treated Zinc Pyrithione antibacterial protection, the curtain is designed to be kept cleaner and fresher for longer. Suitable for most shower fittings, the curtain measures 180 x 180 cm and includes 12 hanging hooks for easy installation and quick and easy use of the drape. Caring for this product is simple as you can simply wipe clean any residue or for a deeper clean simply use a damp cloth.

1 x Beldray Antibac Shower Curtain