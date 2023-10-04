We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulldog Ultimate Grooming Kit

£26.00

£26.00/each

Bulldog Ultimate Grooming Kit Did you know?Recycled & Recyclable Plastic BottleThis bottle is made using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Recycle with cap on after use. Please check locally.Recycled TubeOur tubes contain >62% 6post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and >27% plant-based plastic made with renewable sugarcane material. Recycle after use. Please check locally.World Land Trust™Carton - Carbon - Balancewww.carbonbalancedprinter.comRegistration No. CBP2230
Shower GelGently cleansesFace WashCleanses & refreshesFace ScrubExfoliates & cleansesMoisturiserAll day hydrationShave GelFor a smooth comfortable shaveAftershave BalmSoothes & moisturises
At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our Original Ultimate Grooming Kit contains our best selling products designed to help you look and feel your best.
Start your day rightWith Natural Original Ingredients100% Natural FragranceVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Ingredients

Original Shower Gel - Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl betaine, Sodium C14-16 olefin sulfonate, Glycerin, Sodium chloride, Sodium benzoate, Citric acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Potassium sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Face Wash - Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl betaine, Coco-glucoside, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Original Face Scrub - Aqua (Water), Cetearyl alcohol, Stearic acid, Coco-glucoside, Glyceryl stearate, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Hectorite, Avena sativa (Oat) kernel meal, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) butter, Olea europaea (Olive) seed powder, Prunus amygdalus dulcis (Sweet almond) shell powder, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan gum, Benzoic acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Sodium hydroxide. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Moisturiser - Aqua (Water), Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Ethylhexyl palmitate, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Glycerin, Sorbitan stearate, Sodium polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Benzoic acid, Carbomer, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Shave Gel - Aqua (Water), Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Cocamidopropyl betaine, Glycerin, Coco-glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, Benzoic acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Menthol, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Citric acid. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Aftershave Balm - Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl palmitate, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Sorbitan stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Allantoin, Pentaerythrityl distearate, Sodium polyacrylate, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Benzoic acid, Carbomer, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide. ††A blend of natural ingredients.

Preparation and Usage

Original Shower GelDirections: Lather on wet skin and rinse.Original Face WashDirections: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.Original Face ScrubDirections: Wet face with warm water. Massage a small amount of face scrub gently into the skin and rinse well.Original MoisturiserDirections: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.Original Shave GelDirections: Wet face with warm water. Massage into your stubble. Shave smooth.Original Aftershave BalmDirections: Apply to face after shaving.

