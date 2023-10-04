Bulldog Ultimate Grooming Kit Did you know? Recycled & Recyclable Plastic Bottle This bottle is made using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Recycle with cap on after use. Please check locally. Recycled Tube Our tubes contain >62% 6post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and >27% plant-based plastic made with renewable sugarcane material. Recycle after use. Please check locally. World Land Trust™ Carton - Carbon - Balance www.carbonbalancedprinter.com Registration No. CBP2230

Shower Gel Gently cleanses Face Wash Cleanses & refreshes Face Scrub Exfoliates & cleanses Moisturiser All day hydration Shave Gel For a smooth comfortable shave Aftershave Balm Soothes & moisturises

At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our Original Ultimate Grooming Kit contains our best selling products designed to help you look and feel your best.

Ingredients

Original Shower Gel - Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl betaine, Sodium C14-16 olefin sulfonate, Glycerin, Sodium chloride, Sodium benzoate, Citric acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Potassium sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Face Wash - Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl betaine, Coco-glucoside, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Original Face Scrub - Aqua (Water), Cetearyl alcohol, Stearic acid, Coco-glucoside, Glyceryl stearate, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Hectorite, Avena sativa (Oat) kernel meal, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) butter, Olea europaea (Olive) seed powder, Prunus amygdalus dulcis (Sweet almond) shell powder, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan gum, Benzoic acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Sodium hydroxide. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Moisturiser - Aqua (Water), Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Ethylhexyl palmitate, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Glycerin, Sorbitan stearate, Sodium polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Benzoic acid, Carbomer, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Shave Gel - Aqua (Water), Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Cocamidopropyl betaine, Glycerin, Coco-glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, Benzoic acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Menthol, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Citric acid. ††A blend of natural ingredients., Original Aftershave Balm - Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl palmitate, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, Glycerin, Caprylic/capric triglyceride, Sorbitan stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Allantoin, Pentaerythrityl distearate, Sodium polyacrylate, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Benzoic acid, Carbomer, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dehydroacetic acid, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citric acid, Sodium hydroxide. ††A blend of natural ingredients.

