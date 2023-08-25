We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 50 Pack

£2.00

£4.00/100sht

Dettol Antibac Clns Surface Wipes 50 Pack www.cleanright.euFor ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
Kills Covid-19 virus and cold & flu viruses†Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses††Kills flu virus (influenza - type A H1N1), cold viruses (human coronavirus and RSV), covid-19 virus = SARS-CoV-2Antibacterial Cleansing Surface WipesIngredients:Antibacterial action - benzalkonium chlorideFreshness - fragranceHelper - waterCleaner - ethanolFree from - bleach, odourDettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to remove 90% of allergens:- Dust mite allergens- Cat allergens- Dog allergens- Pollen allergens (timothy grass)Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to kill bacteria:- E. coli- S. aureus- Listeria- Campylobacter- P. aeruginosa- Salmonella- MRSA
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies
Biodegradable WipesNo BleachNo Odour
Pack size: 50SHT

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.404g Benzalkonium Chloride, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

50 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for:Kitchen surfaces*, Chopping boards*, Toilet seats, Baths & taps, Bins, Fridge*Use only on hard, non-porous surfacesAlways test on an inconspicuous area firstHow to use:1. Pull back the resealable cover, pull out wipe.2. Reseal after each usage & store cover facing down to avoid drying out.3. Wipe surface for a hygienic clean and then dispose of wipe.For disinfection, one wipe should be used to wet an area of 44cm x 44cm. Allow the surface to remain wet for at least 5 minutes.Dispose of wipe in the appropriate home bin. Refer to your local municipal facilities for more information. Collect for industrial compost where applicable. Proven to biodegrade in active landfill conditions. Proven biodegradable in industrial compost conditions according to European Standard EN 13432. Contact your local municipality for best local disposal practices.

