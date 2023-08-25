Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 50 Pack

Dettol Antibac Clns Surface Wipes 50 Pack www.cleanright.eu For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com

Kills Covid-19 virus and cold & flu viruses† Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses† †Kills flu virus (influenza - type A H1N1), cold viruses (human coronavirus and RSV), covid-19 virus = SARS-CoV-2 Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes Ingredients: Antibacterial action - benzalkonium chloride Freshness - fragrance Helper - water Cleaner - ethanol Free from - bleach, odour Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to remove 90% of allergens: - Dust mite allergens - Cat allergens - Dog allergens - Pollen allergens (timothy grass) Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to kill bacteria: - E. coli - S. aureus - Listeria - Campylobacter - P. aeruginosa - Salmonella - MRSA

Biodegradable Wipes No Bleach No Odour

Pack size: 50SHT

Per 100g of product contains 0.404g Benzalkonium Chloride, Disinfectant, Parfum

50 x Wipes

