Spacehopper Stressball

£4.00

£4.00/each

PALADONE SPACE HOPPER STRESS BALL
When things are not going your way, you have too much work, there don't seem to be enough hours in the day and you are struggling to cope with all you have to do, don’t let it get you down. Reach for this Space Hopper Shaped Stress Ball, take some deep breaths and relax as you squeeze this incredibly tactile little friend. Also, the adorable happy smiley face will bring a smile to your face which will immediately improve your mood, because the simple act of thinking about a smile and the muscles you use when you do, triggers positive and happy chemicals in your brain. Measuring 8.8 x 6.6cm, it is small enough to fit in your pocket or bag, but strong enough to handle any stressful situation you need to share plus it makes a great gift.Space hopper shaped PU stress ball. Packaged in window box
8.8 x 6.6cm PU Stress Ball

