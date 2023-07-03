We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gosh Mini Veggie Sausages Rolls Sage Black Pepper 162G

£2.80

£1.73/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Portion (2x27g sausage rolls):
Energy
728kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1.2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.93g

high

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Puff pastry filled with a blend of chickpeas, butter beans, cauliflower, herbs and spices.Check us out for naturally delicious recipe ideas...GOSHFOOD.COM
At Gosh! We only ever use 100% natural ingredients in our tasty, plant-based food. No nasties, fakeries or artificial preservatives! All we do is use the best ingredients from mother nature and create a flavour sensation that's ready for you to eat....That's why we're naturally delicious!
Naturally DeliciousReady to eat100% plant basedSource of fibrePalm oil used in this product comes from sustainable sourcesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 162G
Source of fibre

Ingredients

Chickpeas (22%), Soft White Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin), Onion, Water, Palm Oil, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Carrot Juice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Butter Beans (4.5%), Cauliflower (4.5%), Brown Rice Flour, Potato Flake, Salt, Black Onion Seeds, Sage (0.5%), Parsley, Thyme, Nutmeg, Ground Coriander, White Pepper, Black Pepper (0.1%)

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard, Tree Nuts, Celery, Peanuts, Sesame and Soya. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 3 portions

Net Contents

162g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot!

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

