PRO VOKE Blonde Rehab Strengthening Conditioner No.3 200ml

£5.00

£2.50/100ml

PRO VOKE Blonde Rehab Strengthening Conditioner No.3 200ml
Check InDry, brittle, frizzy hairCheck OutSoft, strong, shiny blonde hairBlonde Rehab Strengthening Conditioner No3Deeply nourishes the hair, strengthening hair bonds from within. Formulated to reduce breakage & minimise frizz, for stronger, healthier looking hair in just 1 wash*.Designed specifically for blonde hair, with a bond building complex and a boost of keratin & hyaluronic acid.*When used with the Blonde Rehab pre-treatment, shampoo & serum.
For Best Results Use the Full Bond Repair SystemNo1 Hair Perfector Pre-TreatmentNo2 Strengthening ShampooNo3 Strengthening ConditionerNo4 Smooth & Defrizz SerumNo5 Protect & Seal Oil
Bond Repair System No3Strengthens hair bonds, reducing breakage & frizz in 1 washPro-Bonding Plex with Keratin & Hyaluronic AcidResults in Just 1 WashSuitable for Daily UseAgainst Animal Testing
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Bis-Ethyl (Isostearylimidazoline) Isostearamide, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerín, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Polyquaternium-10, Linalool, Eugenol, Limonene, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ethylhexylglycerin

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Wet hair, smooth, 3/5 mins, rinse

