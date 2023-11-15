PRO VOKE Blonde Rehab Strengthening Conditioner No.3 200ml

Check In Dry, brittle, frizzy hair Check Out Soft, strong, shiny blonde hair Blonde Rehab Strengthening Conditioner No3 Deeply nourishes the hair, strengthening hair bonds from within. Formulated to reduce breakage & minimise frizz, for stronger, healthier looking hair in just 1 wash*. Designed specifically for blonde hair, with a bond building complex and a boost of keratin & hyaluronic acid. *When used with the Blonde Rehab pre-treatment, shampoo & serum.

For Best Results Use the Full Bond Repair System No1 Hair Perfector Pre-Treatment No2 Strengthening Shampoo No3 Strengthening Conditioner No4 Smooth & Defrizz Serum No5 Protect & Seal Oil

Bond Repair System No3 Strengthens hair bonds, reducing breakage & frizz in 1 wash Pro-Bonding Plex with Keratin & Hyaluronic Acid Results in Just 1 Wash Suitable for Daily Use Against Animal Testing

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Bis-Ethyl (Isostearylimidazoline) Isostearamide, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerín, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Polyquaternium-10, Linalool, Eugenol, Limonene, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ethylhexylglycerin

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage