image 1 of Lindt Teddy Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar 170g
image 1 of Lindt Teddy Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar 170gimage 2 of Lindt Teddy Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar 170g

Lindt Teddy Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar 170g

£7.50

£4.41/100g

Lindt Milk & White Chocolate Assortment
Countdown to Christmas with our Lindt TEDDY Advent Calendar and discover delicious festive milk and white chocolates crafted with care by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.Discover an assortment of six different Lindt chocolate milk and white recipes to celebrate the festivities. A delicious way to countdown to Christmas!Enjoy the magic of Christmas with Lindt TEDDY.
Lindt Milk & White Chocolate Assortment:x1 Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate TEDDYx4 Lindt Milk Napolitainsx2 Lindt Hazelnut Cream Mini Trufflesx3 Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Trufflesx3 Lindt Double Milk Mini Trufflesx2 Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolate with White Fillingx1 Lindt Solid Milk Heartx4 Lindt LINDOR Mini Milk Trufflesx4 Lindt LINDOR Mini White Truffles
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 20% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Almonds and other Nuts.

Net Contents

170g ℮

