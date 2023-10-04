Paw Patrol 2D 3d Chase Bubble Bath 300ml

This bubbly bubble bath has been formulated to be kind to your child's skin. It is gentle enough to be used every day.

©2023 Spin Master Ltd. Paw Patrol and all related titles, logos, characters; and Spin Master logo are trademarks of Spin Master Ltd. Used under license. Nickelodeon and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Paramount logo TM & ©2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Chase is on the Case!

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly. Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years