PS5 LOGO LIGHT

PLAYSTATION 5 CONTROLLER LIGHT

Light up your living space, bedroom, or gaming den with the PlayStation Controller Light.

The 20cm (8"") tall LED acrylic light is designed in the shape of the instantly recognisable PlayStation DualShock 4 controller. The acrylic controller will light up with a warm glow when turned on.

Power the light with USB (cable included) or 3x AA batteries (not included).

The PlayStation Controller Light will make a stylish addition to any gamer's home.