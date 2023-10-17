HARRY POTTER DOG BOWL

Make your pet's feeding routine magical with this awesome Marauder's Map Dog Bowl.

The 400ml (13.5 fl oz) ceramic bowl can be used for food or water. With a Marauder's Map design, it's perfect for any pet loving Harry Potter fan.

The Marauder's Map Dog Bowl will add a touch of wizarding style to your home.

Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.