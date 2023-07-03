Farley's Cereals Original Oat Porridge 6 Months+ 125G

Smooth oat porridge with milk and added vitamins & minerals. Farley's has been loved by parents and babies for generations Use as part of a varied weaning diet.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Farley's is a registered trade mark of Heinz Italia S.r.l and used under license.

Free from artificial colours Free from artificial flavours Free from artificial preservatives

Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Oat Flour (39%), Demineralised Whey Powder (20%, from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (14%), Maltodextrin, Palm Oil Powder (Sustainable Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Antioxidant (a-tocopherol), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Whole Milk Powder (4%), Milk Proteins, Barley Malt Extract, Minerals (Calcium, Zinc, Iron), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains Milk and Gluten.

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Net Contents

125g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation Add approximately 60 ml of warm water to 3 or 4 scoops of cereal in a bowl and stir. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves. Remember to brush teeth regularly. Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Additives

Lower age limit

6 Months