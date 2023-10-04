NIVEA MEN FEELING READY TO GO WASH KIT GIFT

NIVEA MEN FEELING RDY TO GO WASH KIT GIFT

Give the gift of care with this selection of NIVEA MEN Protect & Care products teamed with a super cool washbag, perfect to take away with you. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Shower Gel 250ml, the caring formula with Aloe Vera helps to protect your skin from drying out. It provides you with a feel of intensive moisturisation for healthy-looking skin. Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier. Our NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil you can enjoy healthy-looking lips all day. Plus a handy washbag.

Wash Bag Meterials: Bag 100% RPET outer with EVA backing on inner. Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org ®=reg tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Complete with handy wash bag Suitable For All Skin Types

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Peg-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-2, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum, CI 42090, Nivea Men Protect & Care Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma

Preparation and Usage