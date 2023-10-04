We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA MEN FEELING READY TO GO WASH KIT GIFT

NIVEA MEN FEELING RDY TO GO WASH KIT GIFT
Give the gift of care with this selection of NIVEA MEN Protect & Care products teamed with a super cool washbag, perfect to take away with you. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Shower Gel 250ml, the caring formula with Aloe Vera helps to protect your skin from drying out. It provides you with a feel of intensive moisturisation for healthy-looking skin. Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier. Our NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil you can enjoy healthy-looking lips all day. Plus a handy washbag.
Wash BagMeterials: Bag 100% RPET outer with EVA backing on inner.Individual products may vary visually from image shown.Ingredient list correct at time of printing.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org®=reg tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Complete with handy wash bagSuitable For All Skin Types

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Peg-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-2, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum, CI 42090, Nivea Men Protect & Care Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma

Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

