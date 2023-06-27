Muller Good Stuff Barista Milk 1L

2.9% Fat Milk with Added Milk Protein, Ultra Heat Treated and Homogenised Our Sustainability Plan 1 Responsible packaging and food waste reduction 2 British & responsibly sourced 3 Reducing energy and waste in our dairy network 4 Build a better future for employees and communities

What is Barista Milk? It's milk fresh from British farms that's smooth, rich and creamy with a touch of extra protein so you can make really frothy coffee at home. Its subtle caramelly taste comes from steam heating the natural sugars and proteins found in milk. Perfect coffee shop coffees at home. Good Stuff.

At Müller, we are committed to our net zero journey and we have already reduced our carbon footprint by 40% since 2015. FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org By now you should know this isn't your regular milk, but did you know this isn't your regular packaging either? It's fully recyclable, made with FSC® certified carton board and plant-based plastics*, and supports responsibly produced (ASI-certified) aluminium, helping us care for the world's forests for generations to come. Packaging made from plants* *This pack is made from FSC® certified cardboard and other controlled sources. 95% of the used plastics are plant-based via a certified mass-balance system.

Frothy coffee perfection 100% Natural ingredients Milk from British farms High in protein

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

2.9% Fat Milk, Milk Protein

Allergy Information

Allergy advice see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage