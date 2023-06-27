We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Muller Good Stuff Barista Milk 1L

Muller Good Stuff Barista Milk 1L

5(4)
Write a review

£2.25

£2.25/litre

2.9% Fat Milk with Added Milk Protein, Ultra Heat Treated and HomogenisedOur Sustainability Plan1 Responsible packaging and food waste reduction2 British & responsibly sourced3 Reducing energy and waste in our dairy network4 Build a better future for employees and communities
What is Barista Milk?It's milk fresh from British farms that's smooth, rich and creamy with a touch of extra protein so you can make really frothy coffee at home. Its subtle caramelly taste comes from steam heating the natural sugars and proteins found in milk. Perfect coffee shop coffees at home. Good Stuff.
At Müller, we are committed to our net zero journey and we have already reduced our carbon footprint by 40% since 2015.FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.orgBy now you should know this isn't your regular milk, but did you know this isn't your regular packaging either? It's fully recyclable, made with FSC® certified carton board and plant-based plastics*, and supports responsibly produced (ASI-certified) aluminium, helping us care for the world's forests for generations to come.Packaging made from plants**This pack is made from FSC® certified cardboard and other controlled sources. 95% of the used plastics are plant-based via a certified mass-balance system.
Frothy coffee perfection100% Natural ingredientsMilk from British farmsHigh in protein
Pack size: 1L
High in protein

Ingredients

2.9% Fat Milk, Milk Protein

Allergy Information

Allergy advice see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Barista TipsMake it hotUse your milk frothing gadget as usualNo gadget? No problem.Heat gently on the hob and whisk occasionally.Or have it coldWhisk for 30 seconds for delicious frappés, milkshakes and more.It's delicious and creamy in your porridge too.

View all Milk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here