Capsicana The Ultimate Refried Black Beans 200G

Product Description
- Black Beans in a Chipotle Sauce.
- I discovered chillies are more than just heat and when matched with the right herbs create incredibly delicious flavours. I hope you enjoy our twist on this delicious refried bean dish - let me know your thoughts; hello@capsicana.co.uk Thanks!
- Ben
- For recipe ideas & news, join the adventure... CAPSICANA.CO.UK
- Mexicans love their beans! There are over 300 different varieties. In the Southern State of Oaxaca (pronounced Wa'ha'ka) their favourite is the black bean which we use in this recipe. We also use chipotle chillies which give a smoky flavour as well as a little heat.
- Great in Fajitas & Burritos, on Nachos, or as a Delicious Side Dish
- Chilli rating - Medium - 3
- Spicy Refried Black Beans with Chipotle Chilli, Garlic & Cumin
- Source of Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Made with Non-GM Ingredients
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Black Beans (92%) (Water, Black Beans), Chipotle Paste (4%) (Sugar, Molasses, Tomato Puree, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Water, Salt, Onion, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic), Onions, Oregano, Dried Garlic (0.3%), Cumin (0.3%), Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Dried Onion, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in a fridge and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
- D02 P950,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|435kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|17.0g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|Protein
|5.4g
|Dietary Fibre
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.67g
