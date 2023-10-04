We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paw Patrol on a roll! bath fizzers 175g

Paw Patrol on a roll! bath fizzers 175g

£8.00

£4.57/100g

Paw Patrol On a Roll Bath Fizzers 175g
©2023 Spin Master Ltd. Paw Patrol and all related titles, logos, characters; and Spin Master logo are trademarks of Spin Master Ltd. Used under license. Nickelodeon and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Paramount logo TM & ©2023 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
The Mighty Movie on a Roll!
Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

Yellow Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum, CI 19140, Red and Blue Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 16035, CI 19140, CI 14700, Blue Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 42090, Dark Pink Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 14700, Purple Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 42090, CI 45410

Net Contents

5 x 35g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Which of these colourful fizzers will combine to create a new colour?Drop into the bath to find out and have a super colourful soak!Directions for use: Drop 1 x fizzer into the bath to create a fruity smelling bathtime! Remove all packaging from fizzer before use.Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years

