The Bullet That Missed Richard Osman

The Bullet That Missed Richard Osman

£5.50

£5.50/each

The Bullet That Missed Richard Osman
THE THIRD NOVEL IN THE RECORD-BREAKING, MILLION-COPY BESTSELLING THURSDAY MURDER CLUB SERIES BY RICHARD OSMAN----------'Full of Osman's trademark charm, insight and intelligence' Lee Child'Tender, hopeful and funny' Marian Keyes'I adored this thrilling adventure. His best yet!' Claire Douglas'Infectious, charming and full of heart' Gillian McAllisterIt is an ordinary Thursday and things should finally be returning to normal.Except trouble is never far away where the Thursday Murder Club is concerned. A decade-old cold case leads them to a local news legend and a murder with no body and no answers.Then a new foe pays Elizabeth a visit. Her mission? Kill...or be killed.As the cold case turns white hot, Elizabeth wrestles with her conscience (and a gun), while Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim chase down clues with help from old friends and new. But can the gang solve the mystery and save Elizabeth before the murderer strikes again?----------WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB SERIES'Infectious, charming and full of heart' GILLIAN MCALLISTER'I adored this thrilling adventure. His best yet!' CLAIRE DOUGLAS'Another witty, charming and hugely entertaining read ... his best yet' SUNDAY EXPRESS'A joy to be back...intrigue, red herrings and loads of charm' GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'I snickered so much reading this one' THE OBSERVER'Opening the new Osman is like sitting down to dinner with treasured friends you know are going to kill you - deliciously!' PETER JAMES'Full of humour and heart, Osman delivers another must-read. I loved it' HARLAN COBEN'A warm, wise and witty warning never to underestimate the elderly' VAL MCDERMID'So smart and funny. Deplorably good' IAN RANKIN'Thrilling, moving, laugh-out-loud funny' MARK BILLINGHAM
Richard Osman is an author, producer and television presenter. His first three novels, The Thursday Murder Club, The Man Who Died Twice and The Bullet That Missed were multi-million-copy record-breaking bestsellers around the world. The Last Devil to Die is his fourth book. He lives in London with his wife, Ingrid, and their cat Liesl.
