image 1 of Bol Indian Black Daal One Pot Meal 450G
image 1 of Bol Indian Black Daal One Pot Meal 450Gimage 2 of Bol Indian Black Daal One Pot Meal 450G

Bol Indian Black Daal One Pot Meal 450G

£2.80

£6.22/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 300g serving provides:
Energy
564kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Spicy Corn Chowder Soup with red peppers and coconut cream.Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
Our plant-based experts have crafted a range of 100% plant-powered recipes, packed with protein and immunity boosting benefits. Full of fresh veg, protein, and punchy taste, so you can squeeze more goodness into mealtimes. No chopping. No blending. No prepping. Just heat to eat and enjoy. For up-to-date allergen information please always refer to the packaging before consumption.We’ve made a lot of soup, but this one is absolute gold. Packed with jewels of juicy sweetcorn, rich red peppers, and cooling coconut cream, this recipe has 3 of your 5-a-day - a treat for the taste buds and immune health. Gorgeously golden and naturally sweet, with a gentle, building spice from crushed red chillies and smoked paprika, it’s a real taste of sunshine.
We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable. With our Power Soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go.BOL. Bring On Life.Paul, Founder
3 of your 5-a-dayChilli rating - spicy - 3100% plant based8g source of protein9g high in fibreAll taste, no wasteDairy & Gluten FreeVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 450G
Vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system
8g source of protein9g high in fibre

Ingredients

Water, Sweetcorn (19%), Carrots, Sweet Potato, Red Peppers (3%), Roasted Onion Puree (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Coconut Cream (3%), Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Red Lentils, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Lime Juice, Ground Coriander, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Chopped Coriander, Parsley, Crushed Chillies, Ground White Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before opening.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

