Bol Indian Black Daal One Pot Meal 450G

Spicy Corn Chowder Soup with red peppers and coconut cream. Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.

Our plant-based experts have crafted a range of 100% plant-powered recipes, packed with protein and immunity boosting benefits. Full of fresh veg, protein, and punchy taste, so you can squeeze more goodness into mealtimes. No chopping. No blending. No prepping. Just heat to eat and enjoy. For up-to-date allergen information please always refer to the packaging before consumption. We’ve made a lot of soup, but this one is absolute gold. Packed with jewels of juicy sweetcorn, rich red peppers, and cooling coconut cream, this recipe has 3 of your 5-a-day - a treat for the taste buds and immune health. Gorgeously golden and naturally sweet, with a gentle, building spice from crushed red chillies and smoked paprika, it’s a real taste of sunshine.

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable. With our Power Soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go. BOL. Bring On Life. Paul, Founder

3 of your 5-a-day Chilli rating - spicy - 3 100% plant based 8g source of protein 9g high in fibre All taste, no waste Dairy & Gluten Free Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 450G

Vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system

Water, Sweetcorn (19%), Carrots, Sweet Potato, Red Peppers (3%), Roasted Onion Puree (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Coconut Cream (3%), Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Red Lentils, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Lime Juice, Ground Coriander, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Chopped Coriander, Parsley, Crushed Chillies, Ground White Pepper

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

2 Servings

600g ℮

