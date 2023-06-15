We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Aubergine Parmigiana Ravioli 250G

Wicked Kitchen Aubergine Parmigiana Ravioli 250G

£2.50

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1081kJ
258kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.16g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 746kJ / 178kcal

Fresh gluten free vegan pasta parcels filled with fried aubergine, starch and a coconut oil alternative to cheese, tomato purée and basil.
GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHEDFresh gluten free pasta parcels packed with aubergine, coconut oil alternative to cheese, tomato and basil.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Gluten Free and Vegan Pasta [Cornflour, Water, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Rice Starch, Pea Protein, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Psyllium Fibre], Fried Aubergine (18%) [Aubergine, Sunflower Oil], Starch and Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese (6%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Sago Starch, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Onion, Coconut Oil, Tomato Purée (3%), Cornflour, Dried Potato, Basil, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Chicory Fibre, Garlic, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper. 

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

