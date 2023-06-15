Wicked Kitchen Aubergine Parmigiana Ravioli 250G

Fresh gluten free vegan pasta parcels filled with fried aubergine, starch and a coconut oil alternative to cheese, tomato purée and basil.

GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED Fresh gluten free pasta parcels packed with aubergine, coconut oil alternative to cheese, tomato and basil.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Gluten Free and Vegan Pasta [Cornflour, Water, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Rice Starch, Pea Protein, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Psyllium Fibre], Fried Aubergine (18%) [Aubergine, Sunflower Oil], Starch and Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese (6%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Sago Starch, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Onion, Coconut Oil, Tomato Purée (3%), Cornflour, Dried Potato, Basil, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Chicory Fibre, Garlic, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e