We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
HENDRICK'S FLORA ADORA GIN 70CL

HENDRICK'S FLORA ADORA GIN 70CL

No ratings yet
Write a review

£30.00

£42.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

HENDRICK'S FLORA ADORA GIN 70CL
Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA is a new limited release gin from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities that's inspired by the enticing flowers that attract all manner of flying things to pollinate our precious ecosystem. This luscious libation is infused with an enticingly fresh floral bouquet and is the go-to gin for garden get-togethers big and small. It’s exquisite with tonic and a slice of cucumber.Or for an extra flourish try it mixed long in a Wild Garden Cup - a medley of fresh mint, cooling cucumber and juicy raspberries lengthened with a refreshing lemon soda.Aroma: Buzzing with an enticing aroma of enchanting flowers and a fresh, herbal character that is consummately and classically Hendrick’s in style.Taste: The beautiful juniper and coriander backbone is lengthened by lush, green and wonderfully deep sweet floral characteristics.
RecipesWILDGARDEN CUPIngredients50ml Flora Adora25ml lemon Juice25ml Simple SyrupTop with Soda4 raspberries6 mint leaves3 Cucumber wheelsGarnish with cucumber,mint & raspberriesDirectionsCombine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir & top with soda water. Garnish with cucumber slices & a handful of mint & raspberries.
Limited ReleaseInfused with an enticing floral bouquetFrom our cabinet of curiositiesKosher - Manchester Beth Din, Parev
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Scotland

Net Contents

70cl

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Gin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here