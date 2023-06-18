HENDRICK'S FLORA ADORA GIN 70CL

Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA is a new limited release gin from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities that's inspired by the enticing flowers that attract all manner of flying things to pollinate our precious ecosystem. This luscious libation is infused with an enticingly fresh floral bouquet and is the go-to gin for garden get-togethers big and small. It’s exquisite with tonic and a slice of cucumber.Or for an extra flourish try it mixed long in a Wild Garden Cup - a medley of fresh mint, cooling cucumber and juicy raspberries lengthened with a refreshing lemon soda. Aroma: Buzzing with an enticing aroma of enchanting flowers and a fresh, herbal character that is consummately and classically Hendrick’s in style. Taste: The beautiful juniper and coriander backbone is lengthened by lush, green and wonderfully deep sweet floral characteristics.

Recipes WILDGARDEN CUP Ingredients 50ml Flora Adora 25ml lemon Juice 25ml Simple Syrup Top with Soda 4 raspberries 6 mint leaves 3 Cucumber wheels Garnish with cucumber, mint & raspberries Directions Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir & top with soda water. Garnish with cucumber slices & a handful of mint & raspberries.

Limited Release Infused with an enticing floral bouquet From our cabinet of curiosities Kosher - Manchester Beth Din, Parev

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Scotland

Net Contents

70cl

Lower age limit

18 Years