Cypressa Greek Inspired Meze Platter 364G

Red peppers with a soft cheese filling, Halkidiki olives stuffed with sundried tomatoes, pitted green Amfissa and pitted Kalamata olives in a herb dressing, Kalamata olive and tomato tapenade, and spelt and chia seed crackers. For more of our sun-drenched flavours visit cypressa.co.uk

"Meze" in Greece is a selection of small, tasty dishes to share. Our meze includes Halkidiki olives stuffed with sundried tomatoes, amfissa and kalamata olives, soft cheese stuffed peppers, pitta crackers and a rich kalamata tapenade.

Foods of the Sun In the 1950s, three brothers from the Katsouris family started exporting the warm and vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean. Their specialist product range expanded through sourcing from like-minded, quality producers and growers. By 1964, the brothers' range of products had evolved into Cypressa - a name that has since become synonymous with authentically sourced foods. Today, after three generations, Cypressa continues this relationship with independent producers in our relentless search for the best foods and flavours from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 364G

Ingredients

Red Peppers with Soft Cheese: Soft Cheese (Milk) (Cream Cheese, Whey Cheese, Feta Cheese), Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Red Pepper (Red Pepper, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)), Rapeseed Oil, Halkidiki Olives stuffed with Sundried Tomato: Green Halkidiki Olives, Sundried Tomatoes (Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Amfissa & Kalamata Olives: Green Amfissa Olives, Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kalamata & Tomato Tapenade: Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary, White Wine Vinegar, Pitta Crackers: Wheat Flour, Spelt Flour (Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, se ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

364g