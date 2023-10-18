Little People, Big Dreams: King Charles

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

*Sunday Times bestseller**As featured in The New York Times*From the critically acclaimed, multimillion-copy bestselling Little People, BIG DREAMS series, discover the life of King Charles.Little Charles always knew that, one day, he would have a big job to do. As the son of Queen Elizabeth II, he was a prince, and in the future, he was to inherit the throne of the United Kingdom.As a young man, he developed a passion for one cause; the environment. Charles recognised that plastics and pollutants were causing harm to Earth, and as the Prince of Wales, he spent all his efforts championing climate justice and sustainability.As a member of the Royal Family, Charles used his power to build important organisations such as The Prince's Trust, a charity that works to improve the lives of young people across the UK.And in 2022, when he became King, he pledged that he would spend the rest of his life serving his people with loyalty, respect and love.This inspiring book features stylish and quirky illustrations and extra facts at the back, including a biographical timeline with historical photos and a detailed profile of the royal's life, from little prince to grown-up king.Little People, BIG DREAMS is a bestselling biography series for kids that explores the lives of outstanding people, from designers and artists to scientists and activists. All of them achieved incredible things, yet each began life as a child with a dream.This empowering series of books offers inspiring messages to children of all ages, in a range of formats. The board books are told in simple sentences, perfect for reading aloud to babies and toddlers. The hardback and paperback versions present expanded stories for beginning readers. With rewritten text for older children, the treasuries each bring together a multitude of dreamers in a single volume. You can also collect a selection of the books by theme in boxed gift sets. Activity books and a journal provide even more ways to make the lives of these role models accessible to children.Inspire the next generation of outstanding people who will change the world with Little People, BIG DREAMS!
Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, born in Barcelona, Spain, is a writer and creative director in constant search of new concepts for children's books and the author of the multimillion-copy bestselling Little People, BIG DREAMS series of picture books that explore the lives of outstanding people. Working for more than fifteen years for clients in top advertising agencies, her books combine creativity with learning, aiming to establish a new and fresh relationship between children and pop culture.Matt Hunt is a freelance illustrator living and working in Worcestershire, UK. He works in the world of children's illustration and loves to draw pretty much anything. His clients include Penguin Random House and Walker Books.
