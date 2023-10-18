Felix Cat Food Countryside Selection In Jelly 12X80g

Complete pet food for adult cats.To find out more about Felix®, play games, join promotions and much more go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
Felix Naturally Delicious with tasty chunks and vegetables, flavoured with aromatic herbs, are perfectly steam cooked chunks in a tasty jelly, your cat will love! Naturally they look, smell and taste delicious, just like food you might have cooked yourself!Each chunk is 100% steam cooked, at just the right temperature and served in an irresistibly tasty jelly. Made with selected natural ingredients, Felix Naturally Delicious chunks are packed with healthy goodness, no added cereals and will satisfy 100% of your cat’s daily needs, when served according to the feeding guidelines.When feeding your cat Felix Naturally Delicious, you know you’re giving him something he really loves the taste of. These recipes have no added cereal and no added artificial colorants or preservatives!Felix Naturally Delicious recipes are a source of essential omega-6 fatty acids with the right combination of vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief!That’s not all! Felix Naturally Delicious meals are 100% complete and balanced. Available in a range of delicious recipes, to satisfy your cat’s love of variety.Felix Naturally Delicious - Naturally irresistible!
Felix Naturally Delicious now in irresistibly tasty treats!
Produced on equipment that also processes grains.®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
100% Complete and BalancedVitamins D&EChunks Perfectly Steam Cooked to Preserve Goodness and TasteMade with Selected Natural IngredientsWith vegetables and flavoured with aromatic herbsSource of Omega-6 Fatty AcidsGrain free recipeSame Great TasteNo ColourantsNo Added Artificial FlavouringsNo Added Artificial Preservatives
Pack size: 960G
Source of Omega-6 Fatty Acids
Net Contents
12 x 80g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Feeding GuideFor an average adult cat (4kg)*3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals.*The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
Free From Colours
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Turkey** 7%), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Aromatic Herbs 0.27%), Various Sugars, *Ingredients from natural origin, **Chunks: 14% Turkey
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back panel or base of pouch. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents:
Moisture:
81.0%
Protein:
9.5%
Fat content:
4.0%
Crude ash:
3.0%
Crude fibre:
0.10%
Omega-6 fatty acids:
0.6%
Nutritional additives:
IU/kg:
Vit A:
610
Vit D₃:
94
Vit E:
13
-
mg/kg:
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 7.0)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.17)
Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 0.61)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.3)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 12.5)
Taurine:
380
Technological additives:
mg/kg:
Cassia gum:
2110
Additives:
-
Flavourings
-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Beef** 9%), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Aromatic Herbs 0.27%), Various Sugars, *Ingredients from natural origin, **Chunks: 18% Beef
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Duck** 7%), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Aromatic Herbs 0.27%), Various Sugars, *Ingredients from natural origin, **Chunks: 14% Duck
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Chicken** 14%), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (Aromatic Herbs 0.27%), Various Sugars, *Ingredients from natural origin, **Chunks: 26% Chicken
