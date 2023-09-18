PALADONE REINDEER PLOP DROP

A party game that even pleases the party poopers, this is Reindeer Plop Drop.

The laugh-out-loud game asks players to place plops between their legs, waddle across the room without dropping the plop, and then drop your plop onto the present targets.

Suitable for two to four players, the game comes with four plops, four targets, and full instructions.

Reindeer Plop Drop is perfect for the festive season.