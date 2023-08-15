We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food With Salmon 85G
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food With Salmon 85Gimage 2 of Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food With Salmon 85Gimage 3 of Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food With Salmon 85Gimage 4 of Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food With Salmon 85G

Gourmet Gold Succulent Delights Cat Food With Salmon 85G

5(1)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£0.70

£8.24/kg

Complete pet food for adult cats
Gourmet Gold has created Succulent Delights, a delicious range made with a juicy slow cooked recipe with succulent pieces to delight your cat.
Discover our other delicious Gourmet™ Gold recipes:Chunks in GravyDouble DelicaciesPatéSavoury Cake
® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Designed to delight your cat.Made with high quality ingredients.No colourants. No added artificial flavourings and preservatives.Design to be recyclable. The cardboard and the cans are recyclable.
Pack size: 85G

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars

Net Contents

85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 cans throughout the day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should always be available.

View all Luxury Cat Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here