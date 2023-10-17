Purina One Sensitive Dry Cat Food Turkey 2.8Kg

Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats

VISIBLE HEALTH FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW PURINA ONE Sensitive is specifically designed for the health and well-being of cats with sensitive digestion and delicate appetite. Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat’s digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. PURINA ONE BIFENSIS® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences from the inside out and helps protect a healthy gut microbiome. Purina ONE BIFENSIS® contains high-quality ingredients, including prebiotic: chicory, which nurtures good bacteria in the gut to improve your cat’s gut microbiome for maintaining your cat in a good health. From a healthy digestion and strong natural defences to a shiny coat you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow. Scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria Improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic Firm stools with 24%* less odour in 14 days thanks to natural fibres *Purina research High digestibility thanks to high quality ingredients No added wheat to help food tolerance Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals

Pack size: 2.8KG

A good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Ingredients

Turkey (18%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Rice (15%), Dried Turkey Protein, Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Pea Protein, Animal Fats, Soya Meal, Dried Chicory Root* (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeasts, Fish Oil, *Natural Fibers

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

Preparation and Usage