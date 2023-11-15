Fairy Non Biological Washing Liquid 51 Washes 1785Ml

Fairy Non-Bio Wsh Liquid 51 Washes 1785ml

Discover the power of gentle care with Fairy Non Bio Washing Liquid. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin*. Fairy Non Bio leaves clothes brilliantly clean and feeling gentle next to precious skin. Unlike washing powder, washing detergent is versatile, easy to use, and good for pre-treating heavily soiled clothes too. Just pop the right amount in a dosing cap and add that direct to the heart of your wash, so all those magical Fairy ingredients can get to work straight away. Use with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 51 washes based on 35ml per wash. *Online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70.

Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70) Brilliant cleaning with new pre-treat cap for best laundry results Dermatologically tested washing liquid Awarded with the Skin Health Alliance Seal Huggably soft for sensitive skin

Pack size: 1785ML

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Phosphonates, Soap, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Net Contents

1.785l ℮

Preparation and Usage