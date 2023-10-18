Purina One Kitten Dry Cat Food Chicken 750G

Complete Pet Food for Kittens. Find out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging

Purina ONE® Kitten is specifically designed to answer the nutritional needs of kittens (from weaning to 12 months) and pregnant or lactating cats. Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. Purina ONE® Bifensis® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat's natural defences from the inside out and helps support a healthy gut microbiome. Helps healthy development of vital functions supported by nutrient profile adapted to the growth phase Helps support kittens' brain and vision development thanks to DHA, a functional nutrient also found in mother's milk Scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals Helps improve gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic Healthy development of muscle mass and skeleton thanks to high level of proteins and balanced minerals Chicken is the #1 ingredients - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Discover also Purina ONE® High quality nutrition in wet products with a range of delicious recipes specifically to meet your cat's tailored needs.

®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

Helps Support the Gut Microbiome Visible health for today and tomorrow Strong Natural Defences Healthy Development of Vital Functions Helps Support Kittens' Brain and Vision Development Rich in Vitamins as #1 Ingredients Designed by Purina Veterinarians & Nutritionists No Added Colours

Pack size: 750G

Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Ingredients

Chicken (17%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat (14%), Wheat Gluten, Animal Fats, Soya Meal, Corn Protein Meal, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Corn, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder (0.025%), Yeasts, Fish Oil

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage