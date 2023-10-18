We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purina One Kitten Dry Cat Food Chicken 750G

£5.40

£7.20/kg

Complete Pet Food for Kittens.Find out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging
Purina ONE® Kitten is specifically designed to answer the nutritional needs of kittens (from weaning to 12 months) and pregnant or lactating cats.Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being.Purina ONE® Bifensis® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat's natural defences from the inside out and helps support a healthy gut microbiome.Helps healthy development of vital functions supported by nutrient profile adapted to the growth phaseHelps support kittens' brain and vision development thanks to DHA, a functional nutrient also found in mother's milkScientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteriaHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHelps improve gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebioticHealthy development of muscle mass and skeleton thanks to high level of proteins and balanced mineralsChicken is the #1 ingredients - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles
Discover also Purina ONE® High quality nutrition in wet products with a range of delicious recipes specifically to meet your cat's tailored needs.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Helps Support the Gut MicrobiomeVisible health for today and tomorrowStrong Natural DefencesHealthy Development of Vital FunctionsHelps Support Kittens' Brain and Vision DevelopmentRich in Vitamins as #1 IngredientsDesigned by Purina Veterinarians & NutritionistsNo Added Colours
Pack size: 750G
Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Ingredients

Chicken (17%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat (14%), Wheat Gluten, Animal Fats, Soya Meal, Corn Protein Meal, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Corn, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder (0.025%), Yeasts, Fish Oil

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: Should be introduced at 3 to 4 weeks of age. Product should be mixed with water to make eating easier. Increase the quantity as the kitten starts to eat more and reduce the quantity of water added when kitten is able to eat the food alone. Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted. Increase gradually the amount of food given during gestation/lactation. Fresh, drinking water should always be available.Recommend Daily Amount (g/day)Kitten's Age: 6 - 12 weeks; Quantity: 50 - 65Kitten's Age: 12 - 26 weeks; Quantity: 65 - 75Kitten's Age: 26 - 52 weeks; Quantity: 75 - 70

