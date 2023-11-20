ELF BUDDY'S SUNDAE SET

Build the most delicious ice cream sundae your way with Buddy's sundae set! A perfect festive activity or great gift, simply add 1-2 scoops of your favourite ice cream to the glass and use the included toppings to finish off your frozen treat. A delightful ice cream sundae is the sweetest way to end a perfect winters day.

FSC - FSC® A000510, www.fsc.org © 2023 The Modern Gourmet International Elf and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)

Toppings Included!

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya Contains: Wheat

Preparation and Usage

Care instructions for Sundae Glass: Wash and dry before first use. Hand wash only. Not suitable for microwave. Not suitable for hot drinks. Care instructions for Spoon: Wash and dry before first use. Dishwasher safe. Please retain this information for future reference.