Elf Buddy's Sundae Set

£6.00

£6.00/each

Build the most delicious ice cream sundae your way with Buddy's sundae set! A perfect festive activity or great gift, simply add 1-2 scoops of your favourite ice cream to the glass and use the included toppings to finish off your frozen treat.A delightful ice cream sundae is the sweetest way to end a perfect winters day.
FSC - FSC® A000510, www.fsc.org© 2023 The Modern Gourmet InternationalElf and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. (s23)
Toppings Included!

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, SoyaContains: Wheat

Preparation and Usage

Care instructions for Sundae Glass: Wash and dry before first use. Hand wash only. Not suitable for microwave. Not suitable for hot drinks.Care instructions for Spoon: Wash and dry before first use. Dishwasher safe.Please retain this information for future reference.

Hard Candies 10g eGingerbread Man Cookie 7g eSundae GlassSpoon

Ingredients

Sugar, High-Maltose Syrup, Water, Flavouring, Spirulina, Colours (E100, E120)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)1459
(kcal)343
Fat (g)0
- of which Saturates (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)85.8
- of which Sugars (g)85.8
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)0.03

