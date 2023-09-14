We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purina One 7+ Cat Food Salmon 750G

£5.40

£7.20/kg

Complete Pet Food for Cats Aged 7 Years and OverFind out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging
Purina ONE® Senior 7+ is a nutrition targeted to answer the specific needs of cats aged 7 years and overHaving a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being.Purina ONE® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.Healthy kidneys thanks to vitamins E & COral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morselsScientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteriaImproves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebioticSalmon is the #1 ingredients - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong musclesHelps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and mineralsHealthy support healthy bones and good mobility promoted by minerals and vitamin D
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Helps Support the Gut MicrobiomeVisible health for today and tomorrowSupport Strong Natural DefencesRich in Salmon as #1 IngredientDesigned by Purina Veterinarians & NutritionistsNo Added ColourantsNo Added Artificial Flavourings and No Added Artificial Preservatives
Pack size: 750G
Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Ingredients

Salmon (including Bone, Meat, Skin) (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat, Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Middlings, Animal Fats, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder (0.025%), Yeasts

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.Recommend Daily Amount (g/day)Cat Weight: 2 - 4kg; Quantity: 25 - 50 gCat Weight: 4 - 6kg; Quantity: 50 - 80 gCat Weight: 6 - 8kg; Quantity: 80 - 105 g

