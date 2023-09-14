Purina One 7+ Cat Food Salmon 750G

Complete Pet Food for Cats Aged 7 Years and Over Find out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging

Purina ONE® Senior 7+ is a nutrition targeted to answer the specific needs of cats aged 7 years and over Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat's digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. Purina ONE® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out. Healthy kidneys thanks to vitamins E & C Oral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morsels Scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria Improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic Salmon is the #1 ingredients - a good source of protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals Healthy support healthy bones and good mobility promoted by minerals and vitamin D

Helps Support the Gut Microbiome Visible health for today and tomorrow Support Strong Natural Defences Rich in Salmon as #1 Ingredient Designed by Purina Veterinarians & Nutritionists No Added Colourants No Added Artificial Flavourings and No Added Artificial Preservatives

Pack size: 750G

Protein and amino acids to help build and maintain strong muscles

Ingredients

Salmon (including Bone, Meat, Skin) (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wheat, Corn, Corn Protein Meal, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Middlings, Animal Fats, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder (0.025%), Yeasts

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage