Pantene Miracles Intense Hydration Hair Mask 300ml

Pantene's Intense Hydration Surge Mask is a biotin hair mask that deeply quenches and brings moisture back to every strand. Enriched with biotin, baobab essence and Pro-V vitamin blends, it's a deep conditioner and damaged hair treatment that smooths hair cuticles and reveals hydrated, glowing hair. It is suitable for dry, damaged and coloured hair, including both permanent and temporary dyes. When your hair needs a miracle, there's Pantene. Use together with other Pantene Pro-V Miracles hair products for a complete hair care routine.

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Limonene, Histidine, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Biotin

Net Contents

300ml ℮

