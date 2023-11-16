Purina One Light Dry Cat Food Chicken 750G

Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats Made with Recycled Plastic** **The recycled content of this bag is allocated using the mass balance approach, which contributes to the circular economy. This enables new plastic to be derived from a certain amount of recycled material, reducing the need for virgin plastics. The availability of the recycling stream for this packaging may vary from country to country. Find out more information on https://www.purina.eu/packaging Designed by Purina Veterinarians & Nutritionists

VISIBLE HEALTH FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW PURINA ONE® Light is specifically designed to help your cat to reach and maintain her healthy weight without compromising on taste. Having a balanced gut microbiome is essential for the good health of your cat. It has a direct impact on their natural defences. The microbiome is an ecosystem containing trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut and are unique to each cat. The balance of microorganisms is important to make positive effect on your cat’s digestive health, natural defences, and overall well-being. PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is nutritional formula with a beneficial functional bacteria: Lactobacillus, scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences from the inside out and helps protect a healthy gut microbiome. Purina ONE® BIFENSIS® contains high-quality ingredients, including prebiotic: chicory, which nurtures good bacteria in the gut to improve your cat’s gut microbiome for maintaining your cat in a good health. From a healthy digestion and strong natural defences to a shiny coat you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow. Scientifically proven to strengthen your cat’s natural defences thanks to lactobacillus - specific functional bacteria Improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic 30% less fat for healthy weight management* *vs Adult recipe All the pleasure to satisfy cat’s appetite thanks to high quality and tasty ingredients Appropriate protein content to help promote lean & healthy body condition Helps maintain a healthy urinary tract

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Nestlé S.A

Improves gut microbiome balance thanks to chicory, a prebiotic 30% less fat for healthy weight management* *vs Adult recipe All the pleasure to satisfy cat’s appetite thanks to high quality and tasty ingredients Appropriate protein content to help promote lean & healthy body condition Helps maintain a healthy urinary tract

Pack size: 750G

Appropriate protein content to help promote lean & healthy body condition Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals Helps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin

Ingredients

Chicken (15%) (including Bone, Meat, Skin), Wheat (14%), Dried Poultry Protein, Corn, Wheat Gluten, Soya Meal, Corn Protein Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Vegetable Fiber, Dried Chicory Root (2%), Animal Fats, Minerals, Digest (with added Heat Treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeasts

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage