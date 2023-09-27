Escape James Patterson

'Brilliantly twisty' Publisher's Weekly 'The plot twists will give you whiplash' Washington Post 'The mystery is authentic, the lead-up genuinely suspenseful' Kirkus ____________________________ FIVE VICTIMS. ONE KILLER. When five teenage girls are abducted, Chicago PD Detective Billy Harney leads the investigation to find them. Harney and his partner, Carla, follow a lead to a remote house, only to find themselves caught in a deadly trap. A huge explosion rips through the building, killing Carla and allowing the kidnapper to escape. With the loss of his partner fuelling him, Harney strengthens his resolve to find her killer - and to make sure the body count ends there. ____________________________ Readers are loving Escape 'Loads of twists' 'Couldn't put it down' 'A great and gripping story' 'Keeps you reading until the very end' ____________________________ Praise for The Black Book series 'A total page-turner that will keep you guessing from start to terrifying finish' Karin Slaughter 'Deeply rooted characters, a touch of humour, and a climax nobody can see coming - it's vintage Patterson' Brad Taylor