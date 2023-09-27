We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Escape James Patterson

£5.50

'Brilliantly twisty' Publisher's Weekly'The plot twists will give you whiplash' Washington Post'The mystery is authentic, the lead-up genuinely suspenseful' Kirkus____________________________FIVE VICTIMS. ONE KILLER.When five teenage girls are abducted, Chicago PD Detective Billy Harney leads the investigation to find them.Harney and his partner, Carla, follow a lead to a remote house, only to find themselves caught in a deadly trap. A huge explosion rips through the building, killing Carla and allowing the kidnapper to escape.With the loss of his partner fuelling him, Harney strengthens his resolve to find her killer - and to make sure the body count ends there.____________________________Readers are loving Escape'Loads of twists''Couldn't put it down''A great and gripping story''Keeps you reading until the very end'____________________________Praise for The Black Book series'A total page-turner that will keep you guessing from start to terrifying finish' Karin Slaughter'Deeply rooted characters, a touch of humour, and a climax nobody can see coming - it's vintage Patterson' Brad Taylor
JAMES PATTERSON is one of the best-known and biggest-selling writers of all time. His books have sold in excess of 400 million copies worldwide. He is the author of some of the most popular series of the past two decades - the Alex Cross, Women's Murder Club, Detective Michael Bennett and Private novels - and he has written many other number one bestsellers including stand-alone thrillers and non-fiction.James is passionate about encouraging children to read. Inspired by his own son who was a reluctant reader, he also writes a range of books for young readers including the Middle School, Dog Diaries, Treasure Hunters and Max Einstein series. James has donated millions in grants to independent bookshops and has been the most borrowed adult author in UK libraries for the past fourteen years in a row. He lives in Florida with his family.
