Lessons In Chemistry Bonnie Garmus

Lessons In Chemistry Bonnie Garmus

£5.50

£5.50/each

Lessons In Chemistry Bonnie Garmus
As read on BBC Radio 4 Book at BedtimeTHE #1 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER and #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERWinner of the Goodreads Choice Best Debut Novel AwardA Book of the Year for: Guardian, Times, Sunday Times, Good Housekeeping, Woman and Home, Stylist, TLS, Oprah Daily, Newsweek, Mail on Sunday, New York Times Notable, India Knight, Hay Festival and many others'Sparky, rip-roaring, funny, with big-hearted fully formed, loveable characters' SUNDAY TIMES'The most charming, life-enhancing novel I've read in ages. Strongly recommend' INDIA KNIGHT'Laugh-out-loud funny and brimming with life, generosity and courage' RACHEL JOYCE'A novel that sparks joy with every page' ELIZABETH DAY____________Your ability to change everything - including yourself - starts hereChemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, Elizabeth Zott would be the first to point out that there is no such thing.But it's the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute take a very unscientific view of equality. Forced to resign, she reluctantly signs on as the host of a cooking show, Supper at Six. But her revolutionary approach to cooking, fuelled by scientific and rational commentary, grabs the attention of a nation.Soon, a legion of overlooked housewives find themselves daring to change the status quo. One molecule at a time.__________SOON TO BE A MAJOR APPLE TV SERIAL, STARRING BRIE LARSON'I loved Lessons in Chemistry and am devastated to have finished it!' NIGELLA LAWSON'Elizabeth Zott is an iconic heroine - a feminist who refuses to be quashed, a mother who believes that her child is a person to behold, rather than to mould, and who will leave you, and the lens through which you see the world, quite changed' PANDORA SYKES'It's the world versus Elizabeth Zott, and I had no trouble choosing a side. A page-turning and highly satisfying tale: zippy, zesty, and Zotty' MAGGIE SHIPSTEAD, author of GREAT CIRCLE
BONNIE GARMUS is a copywriter and creative director who has worked widely in the fields of technology, medicine and education. She is an open-water swimmer, a rower, and mother to two wonderful daughters. Born in California and most recently from Seattle, she currently lives in London with her husband and her dog, 99. Her first novel, LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, is a No.1 Sunday Times and No. 1 New York Times bestseller. It was voted Hay Festival Book of the Year by readers, won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Debut Novel and was shortlisted for the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize. Translated into more than thirty-five languages, it is being adapted as an Apple TV series starring Brie Larson.
