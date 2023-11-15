Whiskas Adult Cat Food Pouches Fish Favourites in Jelly 40x85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.

Whiskas 1+ Fish Favourites adult cat food pouches in jelly are specially prepared to preserve the natural goodness and deliciousness of high quality ingredients and will see your cat rush to the bowl faster than ever before! Made with sustainably sourced ingredients, these cat food pouches contain everything your cat needs to keep them happy and healthy. Cat food pouches with high quality protein to support strong muscles. Adult cat food formulated with Vitamin C to help support natural defences. Cat food containing zinc, essential for a healthy skin & coat. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. Fish in our wet cat food recipes is sustainably sourced.

Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious wet cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, cat food pouches are nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% high quality ingredients and is formulated to provide 100% of your 1+ cat's daily needs

Pack size: 3400G

Vitamin C to help support natural defences Zinc essential for a healthy skin & coat

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Recommendation Feeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days. 3 kg: 3 - 3 1/2, 4 kg: 3 1/2 - 4, 5 kg: 4 - 4 1/2 62 kcal/ 85 g 1x can be replaced by 16 g Whiskas® dry food.