Tesco Finest 12 Neapolitan Profiteroles 220G

Golden choux pastry, filled with British cream and hand decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce, Belgian white chocolate fondant and strawberry flavoured fondant. Inspired by traditional French techniques, our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to create an airy profiterole, we have added a modern twist to the classic profiterole to bring you an indulgent dessert. Profiteroles filled with British cream and topped with Belgian chocolate sauce, vibrant strawberry flavoured fondant and Belgian white chocolate fondant

Pack size: 220G

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

220g e