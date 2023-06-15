We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest 12 Neapolitan Profiteroles 220G

Tesco Finest 12 Neapolitan Profiteroles 220G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£2.04/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

3 profiteroles
Energy
880kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.3g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 385kcal

Choux pastry cases filled with stabilised cream, topped with either chocolate sauce, white chocolate fondant or strawberry flavoured fondant.
Golden choux pastry, filled with British cream and hand decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce, Belgian white chocolate fondant and strawberry flavoured fondant. Inspired by traditional French techniques, our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to create an airy profiterole, we have added a modern twist to the classic profiterole to bring you an indulgent dessert.Profiteroles filled with British cream and topped with Belgian chocolate sauce, vibrant strawberry flavoured fondant and Belgian white chocolate fondant
Pack size: 220G

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

220g e

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (45%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Citric Acid, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

,

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (45%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Belgian White Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup.

,

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (47%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here