Tesco Finest 12 Neapolitan Profiteroles 220G
£4.50
£2.04/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 880kJ
-
- 212kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.9g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.3g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.2g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
low
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (45%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Citric Acid, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.,
INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (45%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Belgian White Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup.,
INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (47%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 profiteroles (55g)
|Energy
|1601kJ / 385kcal
|880kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|27.1g
|14.9g
|Saturates
|13.3g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|29.7g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|20.3g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
