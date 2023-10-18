Radox Grapefruit Feel Uplifted Shower Gel Refill 500ml

Radx/MT Feel Uplifted Gpfrt & S/G Ref 500ml

RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Uplifted Shower Gel's mood-boosting fragrance combines the stimulating scent of ginger with the citrusy tang of grapefruit to make you feel delightfully uplifted. This invigorating skin cleanser features our unique blend of 4 minerals and 13 herbs, which activates with hot water to transform your shower into a mineral therapy ritual. Suitable for daily use, our body wash rinses off easily, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. What’s more, you’ll use 74% less plastic* by refilling your RADOX 225 ml shower gel bottle with this pouch. The RADOX bottles have a twist-off cap so it’s easy to pour into them, fuss free! To lift your mood and boost your spirits, simply squeeze out RADOX shower gel for men and women, lather on body and rinse well. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. From as early as 1908, RADOX founders used a unique blend of minerals and herbs to ease the fatigue of weary bodies and minds. From reviving the tired feet of early travellers to helping hardworking people find a moment of solitude and sanctuary – RADOX is rooted in the transformative power of mineral therapy. We have a long history of everyday therapy, we call it your daily R&R, RADOX Mineral Therapy. Enjoy our Feel Uplifted Shower Gel. *vs 2 bottles of RADOX shower gel 225 ml

RADOX Mineral Therapy Feel Uplifted Shower Gel provides an uplifting shower experience that revives your senses Our invigorating shower gel is made with a unique blend of minerals and herbs which activates with hot water to cleanse and refresh you Refresh your spirits with RADOX Feel Uplifted Shower Gel, infused with a new mood-boosting fragrance of grapefruit and ginger Our body wash is suitable for daily use – simply squeeze it out, lather on body and indulge in a refreshing shower experience This skin cleanser is pH neutral and suitable for all skin types The refill pouches for our shower gels use 74% less plastic versus two bottles of RADOX shower gel* (*225 ml), it only takes one pouch to refill your RADOX 225 ml shower gel bottle twice

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Calcium Chloride, Maris Sal, Magnesium Sulfate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 17200

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

500 ℮