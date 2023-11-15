Ariel All In One Washing Liquid Pods Original 33 Washes 646.8G

Ariel All In One Wsh Pods Orig 33 Washes 646.8g

Ariel All-in-1 PODS® Washing Liquid Laundry Detergent Tablets/Capsules Original provide brilliant stain removal even in a cold wash. They have been designed for cold, with unique technologies like COOL CLEAN Technology.On top, Ariel PODS® washing liquid capsules can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box! It only contains maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®.Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing liquid capsules laundry detergent come with a smart multi-compartment design that keeps ingredients separate until they reach the wash. Upon contact with water, this 100% water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering our deepest and strongest All-in-1 PODS® Original clean ever.WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

DEEP DOWN CLEAN: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules deliver brrrilliant stain removal, even in a COLD WASH DESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules now come with unique COOL CLEAN Technology FRESH SCENT OF CLEAN: Leave your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing liquid capsules now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, containing maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® 100% WATER-SOLUBLE FILM: Laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble film WASH COLDER WITH ARIEL ALL-IN-1 PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions EASY TO USE: no need to measure and pour, one Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing tablet is all you need GREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® washing capsules out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information

Pack size: 646.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Preparation and Usage