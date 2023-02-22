Whiskas 7+ Senior Dry Cat Food Biscuits Chicken 800g

Complete dry pet food for senior cats.

The best dry cat food for aging cats, 7+ senior cat food recipes are optimised to provide the purrfect balance of nutrients for your cat's changing needs as they grow older. Made with high quality ingredients that support dental health, this chicken cat food will keep them happy, healthy & running to the bowl every mealtime. Dry cat food formulated with balanced minerals to support lower urinary tract health. Senior cat food with Vitamin E and Taurine to help to support natural defences. Chicken cat food with Taurine to help support a healthy heart. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. Dry cat food made in factories that use 100% renewable energy.

Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious dry cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each chicken cat food dish is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

This chicken cat food is specially formulated to provide 100% of your 7+ cat's daily needs and a natural source of fibres Made with no added artificial colours or flavourings

Pack size: 800G

Vitamin E and Taurine to help to support natural defences Taurine to help support a healthy heart

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Brown Kibbles*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.5% (equivalent to Carrots 4%) in the Orange Kibbles and Dried Peas 1% (equivalent to Peas 4%) in the Green Kibbles*), Yeasts, *Brown Kibble typically 70% of product, Orange Kibble and Green Kibble both typically 8% of product each

Net Contents

800g ℮

Preparation and Usage