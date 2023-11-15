We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whiskas Adult Cat Food Pouches Poultry Feasts in Jelly 40x85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.
Whiskas 1+ Poultry Feasts adult cat food pouches in jelly are specially prepared to preserve the natural goodness and deliciousness of high quality ingredients and will see your cat rush to the bowl faster than ever before! Made with sustainably sourced ingredients, these cat food pouches contain everything your cat needs to keep them happy and healthy.Cat food pouches with high quality protein to support strong muscles.Adult cat food formulated with Vitamin C to help support natural defences.Cat food containing zinc, essential for a healthy skin & coat.We are committed to reducing our environmental impact.85% of our factories in Europe use renewable electricity and we're working to move to 100% by 2025.
Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious wet cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, cat food pouches are nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.
Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% high quality ingredients and is formulated to provide 100% of your 1+ cat's daily needs
Pack size: 3400G
Vitamin C to help support natural defencesZinc essential for a healthy skin & coat

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding RecommendationFeeding instructions:Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.3 kg: 3 - 3 1/2, 4 kg: 3 1/2 - 4, 5 kg: 4 - 4 1/262 kcal/85 g1x can be replaced by 16 g Whiskas® dry food.

With ChickenWith DuckWith PoultryWith Turkey

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (35%, including 4% Turkey in the Chunk*), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Chunk typically 40% of product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.8
Fat content:4.0
Inorganic matter:1.6
Crude fibre:0.25
Moisture:84.5
Vitamin C:702 mg
Vitamin D₃:200 IU
Taurine:620 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.2 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.22 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):11.2 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.2 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
Cassia gum:2148 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Technological additives:-
Sensory additives:-
Flavourings-

